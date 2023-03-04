Robert Greenberg Sells 9,453 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.