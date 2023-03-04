Robert W. Baird Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $235.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.80.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

