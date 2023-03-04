Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Up 35.3% in February

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 195,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,925. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

