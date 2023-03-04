Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Mustafa Ozgen Sells 8,812 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $139.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cannonball Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Roku by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.