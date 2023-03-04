Roth Capital Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.0 %

TGT opened at $166.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.15. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 18,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.