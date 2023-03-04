Roth Mkm Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Neutral

Roth Mkm cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMBA. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ambarella to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.78.

Ambarella Price Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $109.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71.

Insider Activity

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $205,655.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 901,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,548,812.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

