Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $25.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Jamf to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of JAMF opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Jamf has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Jamf by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Jamf by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

