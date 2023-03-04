Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $25.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Jamf to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Jamf Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of JAMF opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Jamf has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
