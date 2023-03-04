Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$41.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRRWF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

