Royal Bank of Canada Lowers STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SNVVF opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

