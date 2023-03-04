Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Up 5.9 %

TSE ZZZ opened at C$25.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$900.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.66 and a 12 month high of C$31.28.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$243.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.35 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.7185104 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.08%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

