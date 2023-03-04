Royal Bank of Canada Trims aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Target Price to $19.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

