Royal Bank of Canada Trims aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Target Price to $19.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
aTyr Pharma Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.