Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 21st

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.50. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

