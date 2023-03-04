RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.39 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $22,298.70 or 0.99848779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $77.39 million and $29,873.89 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,332.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00402052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00089646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00657742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00564860 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00172685 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,470.48744956 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 22,350.13042334 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,318.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

