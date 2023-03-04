Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

RUPRF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RUPRF stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

