Sabine Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.0% per year over the last three years.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE SBR opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

