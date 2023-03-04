Safe Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Safe has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $11.79 or 0.00052747 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $245.68 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00211026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00100048 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053644 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000827 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.42450467 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.