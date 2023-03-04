Safe Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $13.28 or 0.00059779 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $276.77 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00207200 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00097860 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00053917 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000350 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.42450467 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

