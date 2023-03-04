Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $186.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,485,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $458,735,000 after buying an additional 588,794 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

