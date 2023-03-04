Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Up 24.5% in February

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SAL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.10. 12,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.64. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

