Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.58

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €28.58 ($30.40) and traded as high as €41.14 ($43.77). Salzgitter shares last traded at €40.54 ($43.13), with a volume of 112,929 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($22.55) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

