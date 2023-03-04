Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Raised to $19.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

IOT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $263,744.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,221.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,555.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,431,747 shares of company stock worth $19,265,045. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after buying an additional 809,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,354,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

