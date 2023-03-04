Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Samsara stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,431,747 shares of company stock valued at $19,265,045. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

