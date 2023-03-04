Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. CIBC cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

SAND opened at $5.28 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.