Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Santander Bank Polska Price Performance
Shares of Santander Bank Polska stock remained flat at 45.48 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of 45.91. Santander Bank Polska has a fifty-two week low of 45.48 and a fifty-two week high of 48.04.
Santander Bank Polska Company Profile
