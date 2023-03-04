Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Santander Bank Polska Price Performance

Shares of Santander Bank Polska stock remained flat at 45.48 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of 45.91. Santander Bank Polska has a fifty-two week low of 45.48 and a fifty-two week high of 48.04.

Santander Bank Polska Company Profile

Santander Bank Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

