Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Santander Bank Polska Price Performance

Shares of Santander Bank Polska stock remained flat at 45.48 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of 45.91. Santander Bank Polska has a fifty-two week low of 45.48 and a fifty-two week high of 48.04.

Santander Bank Polska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Santander Bank Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

