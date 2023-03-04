SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the January 31st total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SANUWAVE Health Price Performance
SANUWAVE Health stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 139,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,576. SANUWAVE Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About SANUWAVE Health
