SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the January 31st total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SANUWAVE Health Price Performance

SANUWAVE Health stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 139,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,576. SANUWAVE Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

About SANUWAVE Health

(Get Rating)

See Also

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.