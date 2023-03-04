Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATLW. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $157,000.

Satellogic Stock Performance

SATLW remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Satellogic has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

