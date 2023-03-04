Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Down 49.7% in February

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 30,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Save Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVFD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Save Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Save Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Save Foods alerts:

Save Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,896. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Save Foods has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Neve Yarak, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.