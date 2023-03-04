Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC lowered shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Schindler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.86.

Schindler Stock Performance

SHLAF stock opened at $231.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.86 and its 200 day moving average is $187.80. Schindler has a 1-year low of $150.96 and a 1-year high of $231.50.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

