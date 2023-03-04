Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Update

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 351,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $960.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.55. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.40 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,201,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,470,000 after acquiring an additional 75,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,402,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,059,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 39,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

