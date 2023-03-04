Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
SBOEF remained flat at $46.75 during trading on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08.
About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
