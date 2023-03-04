Schroders plc (SDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroders Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 490.40 ($5.92) on Friday. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 348 ($4.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 551.17 ($6.65). The stock has a market cap of £7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,442.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 838.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,165 ($38.19).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

