SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Price Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SciPlay traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.24. 83,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 387,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 26.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 80,809 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in SciPlay by 3.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,724,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,840 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.5% in the third quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 17.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.40.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

