SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 37,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SciSparc Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of SciSparc stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 138,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,210. SciSparc has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Institutional Trading of SciSparc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.57% of SciSparc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

