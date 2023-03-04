Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Scorpio Gold Stock Performance
Shares of SRCRF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About Scorpio Gold
