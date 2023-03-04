Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SRCRF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

