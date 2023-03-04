Scotiabank Trims Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Target Price to C$220.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFCZF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $143.80 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $157.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average of $147.08.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

