Scotiabank Trims Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Target Price to C$220.00

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZFGet Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFCZF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $143.80 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $157.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average of $147.08.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.