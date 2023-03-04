Scott Bizily Sells 2,248 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 234,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

