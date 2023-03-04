Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €57.70 by Barclays

Barclays set a €57.70 ($61.38) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on G24. UBS Group set a €57.30 ($60.96) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.04) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Scout24 Price Performance

ETR:G24 opened at €53.46 ($56.87) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a one year high of €62.42 ($66.40). The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

