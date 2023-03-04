SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Insider John Slaviero Buys 12,000 Shares

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Rating) insider John Slaviero acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,596.00 ($7,159.46).

SDI Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get SDI alerts:

SDI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, and other dental materials in Australia. It provides adhesives, alloys, cement, composites, etchants, glass ionomers, sealants, and tooth desensitizing agents and whitening products, as well as equipment and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.