SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Insider John Slaviero Buys 12,000 Shares

Mar 4th, 2023

SDI Limited (ASX:SDIGet Rating) insider John Slaviero acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,596.00 ($7,159.46).

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, and other dental materials in Australia. It provides adhesives, alloys, cement, composites, etchants, glass ionomers, sealants, and tooth desensitizing agents and whitening products, as well as equipment and accessories.

