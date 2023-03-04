Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Secure Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.22.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.01.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.