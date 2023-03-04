Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $119.68 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $119.68 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00033141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00038986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002115 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021791 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00220116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,316.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00491536 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,688,377.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.