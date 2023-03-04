Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIGI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.97. The stock had a trading volume of 233,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

