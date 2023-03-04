SelfKey (KEY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.50 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $54.86 million and $25.50 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

