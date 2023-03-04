Senior’s (SNR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 168 ($2.03).

Senior Stock Performance

Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 168.40 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £706.30 million, a PE ratio of 5,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.91. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 111 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 176 ($2.12).

Senior Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Senior

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Mary Waldner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($14,842.52). In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £18,330.92 ($22,120.09). Also, insider Mary Waldner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($14,842.52). Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Senior

(Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

