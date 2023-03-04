Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Up 24.6% in February

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 163,805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 83,961 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 35,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,351. The company has a current ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

