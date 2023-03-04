Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. Senstar Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $32.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58.
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.
Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.
