Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Update

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $36,498.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,388 shares in the company, valued at $283,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $31,698.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,313.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $36,498.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,506 shares of company stock worth $111,219. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth $5,015,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 328,020 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,606. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Shares of Sesen Bio are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, March 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 8th.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Featured Stories

