SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in February

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SGSOY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,333.80.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $23.14 on Friday. SGS has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

