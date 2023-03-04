ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHASF traded up C$0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.06. 51,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,000. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShaMaran Petroleum (SHASF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.