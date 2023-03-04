ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHASF traded up C$0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.06. 51,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,000. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal and development of oil and gas resources. It focuses its operation in the Atrush block project located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company was founded on October 3, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

