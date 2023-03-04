Shannon Thyme Klinger Sells 459 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.45. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

