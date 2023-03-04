Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,528.38.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80.

Shell Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.